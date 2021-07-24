Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department puts new boat to use

After a year of planning and a delay because of COVID-19, The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department received a brand-new boat.

The 2022 Boston Wahler cost the department around $65,000.

It will be used on the Missouri River for routine patrols, responding to calls, and emergencies.

The old boat used by the department was 12-years old and started requiring a lot of repairs.

“The boat’s motor was 12 years old, and it was some older technology in the motor. The maintenance cost was slowly increasing on that boat which showed us it was time to begin exploring replacing,” said Sergeant Trent Wangen, Burleigh County Sheriff Department.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department expects the new boat’s service to last the next 15 years.