BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has reported that scam calls using their name have once again come to the area.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Department, multiple individuals have received calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the department and referencing federal court subpoenas. The post made by the department even states that the individual making these calls sounds legitimate, has a police radio in the background of some calls, and has a voicemail box referencing himself as a Captain with the department. It is important to note that the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department does not have a Captain who handles court subpoenas.

This individual is stated to be requesting personal information during calls, and asking for money to be sent to them via electronic payment or cryptocurrency.

If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and need clarification, please call the department at 701-222-6651.