Burleigh County Spelling Bee results

Twenty-six students representing four schools qualified to participate in the Burleigh County Spelling Bee on Jan. 25.
Eight students qualified for the final Oral Spelling Round.
They were:
- Homeschool – Isaiah Johnson
- Menoken – Josi Agnew
- Simle Middle School – Trace Tysver, Sierra Robinson
- Wachter Middle School – Ethan Rouse, Sam Larson, Julia Aguit and Kylie Thompson
Two students advancing to the State Spelling Bee are eighth-grader and champion Thompson, and eighth-grader and runner-up Johnson.
The State Spelling Bee will be March 23 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck.
Rouse finished third and Tysver finished fourth.
Top scores on the written/vocabulary portion of the contest went to:
- Sixth-grade – Ryder Feist, Wachter Middle School
- Seventh-grade – Tysver, Simle Middle School
- Eighth-grade – Rouse, Wachter Middle School and Johnson, Homeschool