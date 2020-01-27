Burleigh County Spelling Bee results

by: Staff Reports

Twenty-six students representing four schools qualified to participate in the Burleigh County Spelling Bee on Jan. 25.

Eight students qualified for the final Oral Spelling Round.

They were:

  • Homeschool – Isaiah Johnson
  • Menoken – Josi Agnew
  • Simle Middle School – Trace Tysver, Sierra Robinson
  • Wachter Middle School – Ethan Rouse, Sam Larson, Julia Aguit and Kylie Thompson

Two students advancing to the State Spelling Bee are eighth-grader and champion Thompson, and eighth-grader and runner-up Johnson.

Champion Kylie Thompson (left) and Runner-Up Isaiah Johnson (right)

The State Spelling Bee will be March 23 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck.

Rouse finished third and Tysver finished fourth.

Top scores on the written/vocabulary portion of the contest went to:

  • Sixth-grade – Ryder Feist, Wachter Middle School
  • Seventh-grade – Tysver, Simle Middle School
  • Eighth-grade – Rouse, Wachter Middle School and Johnson, Homeschool
Left to right: Ethan Rouse – 3rd; Kylie Thompson – 1st; Isaiah Johnson – 2nd; Sam Larson – 4th

