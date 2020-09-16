Burleigh County voters have 3 ways to vote in the November General Election

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White says voters in the county will have three options for voting in the November General Election: Absentee voting, early voting and Election Day voting.

White sent out a statement Wednesday explaining the different ways Burleigh County voters can cast their ballots in November and what timelines and deadlines are associated with each voting option.

Absentee Voting

Burleigh County voters can request an absentee ballot by calling the Burleigh County Auditor’s office at 701-222-6718, or by visiting www.vote.nd.gov, clicking the “Vote by Mail/Absentee” link and following the steps to get a pre-filled application.

All ballot request applications must be printed, signed and returned to the Burleigh County Auditor’s office to be processed.

The last day the Burleigh County Auditor’s office will send out absentee ballots to voters will be October 29. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 2. White emphasizes dropping an absentee ballot in the mail on November 2 is no guarantee that it will be postmarked that day, so consider mailing it at an earlier date.

Early Voting

Burleigh County voters can cast their ballots at the “early vote” precinct that will be set up at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th Street, Bismarck, from Wednesday, October 21st through Monday, November 2nd, excluding Sundays. Voting hours are posted online at www.burleighco.com/elections/early.

Election Day Voting

Voters can also vote the old-fashioned way by going to the polls on the actual election day, Tuesday, November 3. You can find your polling location online by visiting www.vote.nd.gov and clicking the “Where Do I Vote?” link. Some polling locations may have changed in recent years. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Whether voting absentee or in-person, Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White notes valid identification including the voter’s name, current residential address and date of birth are
required.

Options include a North Dakota driver’s license, a nondriver’s identification card, ID issued by a tribal government, or a long-term care identification certificate.

To get more information about voter identification and to verify your voting information and address, go to vote.nd.gov. If you are unable to update your current address before election day, then you need to bring to the poll a document such as a lease, utility bill or bank statement showing your current residential address.

