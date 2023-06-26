BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Warmer days mean Burleigh County’s water rescue team is being called out more often — but they’ll be able to continue their good work this summer, thanks to a donation from the Eagles Club.

“The summertime is obviously our busy time,” said Burleigh County Water Rescue Assistant Team Commander, Brian Reinke. “With the river open, a lot of people tend to maybe not understand how dangerous the river can be. We started off decades ago with just a few calls, and now I believe we’re up to 20-30 a year.”

Fortunately, the rescue team is now getting a boost. The Bismarck Eagles Club has donated a total of $125,000 to the organization to aid in these summertime situations.

“With something like this,” said Eagles Club President, Chris Bell, “what better way to help a person than to save their life, or bring closure to a family who may have lost a loved one?”

The money will allow Burleigh County to replace its old remote-operated vehicle with a new, more high-tech version that the Water Rescue crew believes will help them take their rescue efforts to the next level.

“The technology has changed so much,” Reinke said. “Think of using a 10-year-old cell phone or a computer.”

“The grants aren’t there as much,” said Bell. “There are other important things they’re trying to focus on.”

Burleigh County Water Rescue plans to use the remote-operated vehicle as a search tool. They can use it on a call to look for something underwater — like a vehicle or a person –before they have to send in a diver.

“If we can send our ROV in first,” explained Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff, Zach Niebuhr, “it allows us to be sure on where we’re sending the divers in, instead of just guessing.”

“We hope that never happens,” continued Bell, “but if it happens, at least they have the right tools now, and when things start breaking down, it’s hard to get those results.”

The money for the donation came from charitable gaming at the Eagles Club, which the members recently voted to approve.

“It was a pleasant surprise, to know the community supports us,” stated Niebuhr.

Right now, Burleigh County’s water rescue ROV team consists of about 14 people.

The rescue unit also has teams specializing in swift water rescue and ice diving. They have an airboat they can use if needed.