Burleigh County working to launch IT Department

The Burleigh County Commission is working towards developing the county’s own Information Technology Department.

County growth and numerous technical systems are the reasons why county commissioners said now is the time to start their own I-T department.

The City of Bismarck helps with IT demands for the county, but city leaders said they often get tied up with their own workload.

“They’re always just like every other employer in town, they’re shorthanded. When our systems go down or something, it takes long to get service and it’s not their fault; it’s just the reality of the amount of work that they have to do,” Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner said.

Commissioner Bitner also said it could take a year before everything is finalized.

