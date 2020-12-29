Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition receives Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program Grant for ‘Project .03’

BISMARCK, ND – The Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition (BMBHC) was awarded a FY 2020 Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant in the amount of $125,000 for five years by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BMBHC plans to address underage alcohol and marijuana use, through short-term and immediate outcomes using strategies focused on the permissive “cultural norms” surrounding these substances and the easy access through social sources.

The project’s name is “Project .03” to reflect the goal of reducing underage use rates by three percentage points in the past 30-day use of alcohol and marijuana for area students in the City of Bismarck.

Sue Kahler, Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator said, “The focus will be on changing cultural norms concerning the perception that underage drinking is acceptable, reducing social access of alcohol and marijuana and increasing youth awareness of the health effects of marijuana use.”

This will be achieved through implementing environmental strategies, educating the community, staff and youth; developing model policies, and engaging the community in the coalition.

The BMBHC will coordinate a marketing campaign to educate the public and host a drug education forum event for the community’s parents and adults.

The Coalition serves the cities of Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln to address behavioral health and substance abuse issues. The population served is 95,631.  The goals of the coalition is to establish and strengthen community collaboration in support of local efforts to prevent youth substance use.

