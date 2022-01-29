“I’m proud of everybody, and everyone did a good job,” Morton County spelling bee champion Ava Staiger said.

Over 30 students from schools across Burleigh & Morton counties are competing for the chance to make it to the Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

It first starts with winning the county spelling bee, then the state.

“I spell about a couple of hard words and see from there, and everyday just get a little better,” Contestant Jaxson Voegele said.

It first started with a written spelling bee where students were given ten words to spell and 50 vocabulary words to define.

Later, eight final contestants were chosen for the oral version of the spelling bee.

“A lot of students don’t really think it’s necessary, but it actually is. It’s such an important skill to have good spelling and vocabulary that is going to carry with them their educational careers and their futures with whatever they end up doing,” North Dakota State Spelling Bee Director Miranda Streifel said.

“I think I did pretty well, not the best as I wanted to. I tried my best and that’s all that you can do sometimes,” Voegele said.

Staiger is this year’s Morton County spelling bee champion and said practice makes perfect.

“I just spell the words and get to know my vocabulary,” Staiger said.

She spends every Thursday, Friday and every other Monday practicing vocabulary words.

”I look at the words a lot and I try to memorize, and I put something in my head, so it helps me memorize the word,” Staiger said.

The State Spelling Bee is scheduled for March 21 in Bismarck, and Ava said she is prepared to show others what Morton County has to offer.

“I’m very proud of Ava. She’s worked hard, she likes learning new things and she’s done really good at spelling,” Ava’s Mother Abby Staiger said.

Also congratulations to this year’s champion for Burleigh County, Cooper Eberlee and runner up Cooper Wolverton.

Morton County’s runner up is Jaxon Role.