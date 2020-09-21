Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force expand media campaign, launch new website, more

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force is moving to phase 2 of its media campaign.

This new campaign will add PSA’s to various media outlets like radio, newspaper and TV.

The task force is also launching promotions to spread the importance of wearing masks and asking community members the reason why they wear one.

In addition, a new website launched through the educational subcommittee and is providing much-needed resources.

“And there is also tool kits on it. So if individual businesses or organizations or even you as an individual would like to look for profile pictures or adds or signage that kind of thing. It will all be available at that website,” said Renae Moch, director at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Another topic being discussed this week is the COVID-19 shelter.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken is set to address the questions surrounding the shelter Tuesday at the Commission meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Help for Farmers

Stanley Rescue

Legacy Volleyball

Bottineau Volleyball

Monday, September 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Testing

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

PIT Maneuver

Passengers Rising

Rail Safety Week

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/21

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

Teacher of the Year

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss