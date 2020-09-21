Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force expand media campaign, launch new website, more

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force is moving to phase 2 of its media campaign.

This new campaign will add PSA’s to various media outlets like radio, newspaper and TV.

The task force is also launching promotions to spread the importance of wearing masks and asking community members the reason why they wear one.

In addition, a new website launched through the educational subcommittee and is providing much-needed resources.

“And there is also tool kits on it. So if individual businesses or organizations or even you as an individual would like to look for profile pictures or adds or signage that kind of thing. It will all be available at that website,” said Renae Moch, director at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Another topic being discussed this week is the COVID-19 shelter.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken is set to address the questions surrounding the shelter Tuesday at the Commission meeting.