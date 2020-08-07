Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force releases plan for next steps

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force committee discussed how they plan to take on the coronavirus.

KX breaks down the different pieces that put together the team.

Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force committee met virtually to discuss how they plan to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus within the two counties.

“We felt that there were five subcommittees that we wanted to form to be able to have the best groups targeting specific areas,” explained Renae Moch, Director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

The subcommittees will be in charge of various parts of the community that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

They are:

Healthcare Testing and Contact Tracing

Educational Institutions and Activities

Under-served Populations

Businesses

Public Education and Awareness

“We were told that once we have a plan put together on our focus areas we can start putting together a budget to meet the needs in our community looking at resources. If it’s staff time. If it’s additional supplies or equipment. Then put that budget together and send that to the state,” said Moch.

Burleigh and Morton Counties together make up a little less than 350 of the state’s current active cases, which is why testing and having direct access to data through a dashboard is a top priority.

“Currently when we request data from the Department of Health we have one person that we go through to request that data and then they pull the reports, as they are able to pull the reports this dashboard will be updated daily. And we wouldn’t have to specifically request data. It would just be available for us to look at when we need it,” explained Erin Ourada an Administrator for Custer Health.

The task force recommends if you plan to have an event like a wedding or funeral you don’t have to cancel, simply call public health for advice on how to have a safe environment for you and your guests.

“We’re a source of information. Any questions that you have or anything that we can help to make your event safer we would gladly do. And that’s one of the things that’s part of the education and messaging part,” explained Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken.

Through their educational portion, they will tackle issues like social distancing and high positives in younger demographics.

Both the subcommittees and the steering committee are set to meet once a week.