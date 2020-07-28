Burleigh-Morton task force forms in state’s current COVID-19 hotspot

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota’s all-mail primary Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will decide whether Republican Gov. Burgum’s deep pockets are enough to decide an unusually rough intraparty campaign for a small statewide office and oust a fellow Republican who has been his biggest irritant in the Legislature. Burgum has given $1.85 million to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating GOP House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer, (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has announced a task force to investigate the spread of the coronavirus in the Bismarck metropolitan area, the state’s current COVID-19 hotspot.

Burgum’s announcement of the Burleigh-Morton task force came Tuesday as North Dakota marked its 100th COVID-19 death and the number of active cases reached a new high.

Burgum says the task force will be similar to one he announced in May in Cass County and the Fargo metropolitan area, where local leaders and others beefed up testing efforts.

The latest death was a McKenzie County woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions.