Burleigh-Morton task force forms in state’s current COVID-19 hotspot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has announced a task force to investigate the spread of the coronavirus in the Bismarck metropolitan area, the state’s current COVID-19 hotspot.
Burgum’s announcement of the Burleigh-Morton task force came Tuesday as North Dakota marked its 100th COVID-19 death and the number of active cases reached a new high.
Burgum says the task force will be similar to one he announced in May in Cass County and the Fargo metropolitan area, where local leaders and others beefed up testing efforts.
The latest death was a McKenzie County woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions.