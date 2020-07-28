Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burleigh-Morton task force forms in state’s current COVID-19 hotspot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota’s all-mail primary Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will decide whether Republican Gov. Burgum’s deep pockets are enough to decide an unusually rough intraparty campaign for a small statewide office and oust a fellow Republican who has been his biggest irritant in the Legislature. Burgum has given $1.85 million to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating GOP House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer, (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has announced a task force to investigate the spread of the coronavirus in the Bismarck metropolitan area, the state’s current COVID-19 hotspot.

Burgum’s announcement of the Burleigh-Morton task force came Tuesday as North Dakota marked its 100th COVID-19 death and the number of active cases reached a new high.

Burgum says the task force will be similar to one he announced in May in Cass County and the Fargo metropolitan area, where local leaders and others beefed up testing efforts.

The latest death was a McKenzie County woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Mandan Flickertails

Smile Makeover

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/28

NDC JULY 28

Betsy Hamkens

Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warm

Summer Baseball

No Bonus

Job Search

Increase in Budget

Internet for Students

Minot Vistas

Monday, July 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Harmful Algae

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/27

YHF

Back on Land

Project Hope

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss