Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burleigh Senior Center bringing holiday cheer with their annual Christmas Celebration

People were in for a surprise when they got to the Burleigh County Senior Center for lunch.

Staff were dressed up as reindeers, the Grinch and even Ralph from the Christmas story.

Due to the pandemic, they couldn’t host their annual Christmas Celebration but they wanted to do something special anyway — so they took it outside.

Each person was given a small gift, along with a traditional Christmas dinner.

“It’s been a long road and most of our– the population we serve has spent a lot of time at home and it’s the highlight of their day to come down here and pick up their meal. So we just want to make it special,” said Renee Kipp, the Executive Director for the center.

Over 250 meals were given out all with a smile and a Merry Christmas.

KX News Trending Stories