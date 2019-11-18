Burlington Bridge re-opened Monday

Today’s the day many Burlington residents have been waiting for…

This walkway didn’t exist on the old bridge. It closed in late May and was torn down for flood control work.

The old one was 125-feet. This one is 279-feet and was raised 6 feet to accommodate the floodwalls, which will allow water to flow through and not back up as easily.

There is still some work that has to be done below it, like riprap, grading work and top soiling.

“One thing I just want to convey is, the bridge is open, we’re allowing traffic to go through,” said Jeff McElwain, project engineer Ackerman-Estvold.

“We still have a week to week and a half’s worth of work out here, so the traveling public needs to be cognizant of that and be safe out here, too. We’ll be watching for them, but they need to slow down.”

McElwain said the project is over $4 million.