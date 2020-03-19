Coronavirus

Burlington dog boarding business being hit hard from coronavirus cancellations

Retail and restaurant businesses aren’t the only ones being hit hard right now. With many people canceling their vacations, pet owners are having to cancel boarding their pet.

Kayla’s Kanine Adventures has been open since 2015. It’s run out of her home, so dogs get to lie on her couch and be in a home environment while their owners are away. 

She’s working on adding more doggy daycare spots, but with a growing number of people working from home she said there isn’t much of a need. 

She said this is the first time she’s ever experienced something like this. 

“I’m always busy, so this is a shock where I’m not busy and I’m like, ‘okay, it’s a slow weekend.’ I’m just afraid it’s going to continue for a while,” said Kayla Wolff.

