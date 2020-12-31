Burlington Fire/EMS, other first responders show appreciation to front line workers with parade

Staff at Trinity Health received quite the surprise today.

First responders from Burlington and Minot paid tribute to Trinity Health’s front-line workers by way of a parade.

The no siren, light show, featured nearly 20 fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

The Burlington EMT Captain and Firefighter who put this on says it was near and dear to his heart to show some appreciation after such a difficult year.

“My sister is the director of nursing services at a hospital in Minnesota, so yeah, this is our way of saying thank you for what everybody does.” Michael Bossie said.

As Trinity staff members lined the streets they waved and cheered as first responders drove by.

One of them tells us they didn’t expect to see so many emergency vehicles.

She says although they were being recognized today, the first responder’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed this year, either.

“These first responders also dealt with the pandemic just like we did and so our staff, yes we’re front line, and so are all those first responders that are in this parade today.” Trinity Health Director of Marketing Karim Tripodina said.

Tripodina says they plan to share their gratitude on Trinity Health – Minot’s Facebook page through a video they captured today.

KX News Trending Stories