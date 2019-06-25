Burlington teen on the road to recovery after ATV accident

A Burlington teen’s summer break was interrupted by a big scare after a bad ATV accident.



Doctors questioned if they’d be able to save his arm …

13-year-old Iver Christensen and his friend were on a side by side four-wheeler when they took a turn too quickly, tossing them off and now they’re both recovering from severe injuries.



Christensen’s friend was sent to Fargo for head and shoulder injuries and a few other broken bones, and he is now back home recovering.



I spoke with Christensen’s mom who said both of the boys are fortunate to recover, but her son is at the beginning of an especially long road to recovery.



“My son was looking at me saying, mom, I’m ok mom. So I’m like, ‘okay, you’re okay,'” Paula Johnson recalled.

On June 15th, Iver Christensen put on a brave face and still does 10 days later from a hospital bed in St. Paul.



A carefree summer day on Parshall Bay took a dangerous turn when he and his friend were thrown off this ATV, with it landing on Christensen’s arm.



Johnson said, “My son’s artery was severed in his arm.”



A helicopter brought him to Trinity Hospital, where his mom says doctors weren’t entirely sure if the boy would be able to keep his right arm.



“They put a shunt in, which in my mind, I think of it as a straw because his artery was cut,” Johnson explained. “So they put a ‘straw’ in to get blood flow to that lower part of his arm because he hadn’t had any blood flow to it for about 2 and a half hours, there was no pulse even.”



A metal rod in his arm and a plane ride later, he’s recovering from a broken pelvis and three surgeries that saved his arm.



“One more of God’s blessing in our journey here is that he rolled on the right arm and he’s left-handed,” said Johnson. “So, if anything, there’s silver lining all over this thing, it’s insane.”



With that silver lining, “Those are all his big concerns.. ‘can I go to the fair? Can I go to Y camp?’ I’m like .. no!” said Johnson.



Plus some visits from friends, family, and even his basketball team, the soon-to-be eighth grader is ready to start on his road to recovery.



“I’m excited for the long run .. and some parts I’m not really excited for,” Christensen said. “It’s going to be tough, that’s for sure. I’m ready to just leave this whole thing kind of behind.”

Two men, Josh Kelly, and Paul Allen, just so happened to be on the trail on Parshall Bay where Christensen and his friend were riding.



They stopped to get the vehicle off of

Christensen, stop his bleeding and called 911 requesting the helicopter.



Johnson said they’re to thank for the better part of the boys’ condition.



Christensen is expected to get home sometime this week .. and there will be a fundraiser for the many medical bills that will inevitably come.

That will take place Sunday, June 30 at SuperCuts on South Broadway in Minot.

From 12 pm – 7 pm, proceeds from all haircuts bought that day will go to Iver and his family to help with medical costs and the time his parents are taking off from work.



