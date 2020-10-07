Burn ban extended through middle of November for Ward County

The latest drought model shows that more of the Peace Garden State has gotten much worse.

The majority of the state is in a moderate drought and the severe drought has expanded to include more counties.

At Tuesday’s Ward County Commission meeting, the Minot Rural Fire Department’s chief asked members to extend the burn ban declaration.

He says the dry conditions are not good for burning.

The ban would be extended through Nov. 15.

He wants to remind people that just because the temperatures are dipping down doesn’t mean the threat isn’t there.

“It’s extremely dry out there. We’re having lots of combine fires, things like that. So, we have to be very careful right now until we do get some moisture,” said Rex Weltikol, Fire Chief at Minot Rural Fire Dept.

Weltikol says so far, people have been pretty good about not burning.

We spoke to KX Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader to find out if any relief is on the way.

“It really has been dry and I don’t see any relief at least until Sunday. Sunday, we begin to have a chance of rain. We’re looking at a long-range model right now, and by Monday, this particular model is showing a decent chance of some soaking rain. However, it’s almost guaranteed to change between now and then because it’s so far away. This rain could end up west, it could end up east, it could end up on top of us. We just don’t know. But if you’re hoping for rain, that’s our best chance,” Schrader said.