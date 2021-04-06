Burning during a burn ban could cost you

With burn bans in effect in many counties, violating any given ban could cost you.

Aside from the risk factors, if you burn when there is a burn ban, it’s a class B misdemeanor.

That means you could face up to 30 days in jail and up to a $1,500 fine.

If you burn someone else’s property you could even be sued.

“If you’ve got somebody who’s violating a burn ban and as a result burns down thousands of acres of pasture, stubble fields, etc. that’s going to be a civil issue. The most that sheriff’s department or state’s attorney’s office or the courts can do is punish the criminal side of it as the B misdemeanor,” said Todd Schwarz, deputy state’s attorney.

When there isn’t a burn ban and you are allowed to burn, the fire department wants to remind you to call in before you burn.

Burning Fines

