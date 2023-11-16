BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department is reminding residents that getting rid of yard waste by burning it is not allowed in city limits.

According to a news release and per the City of Bismarck Code of Ordinance, “A person may not burn or cause to be burned any paper, garbage, excelsior, straw, hay, leaves, brush, weeds, dry grass, shavings, rags, barrels, boxes, crates, lumbers, or other combustible materials or solid waster within the city, except in an incinerator approved by the state health department.”

Recently, the fire department has gotten several complaints from community members for nuisance smoke produced by the burning of yard waste.

The the department gets a nuisance smoke complaint, a fire crew is sent out to investigate the source, and if the fire crew finds that it’s produced by burning of leaves, grass clippings, or anything else, they have the authority to put out the fire, and will advise the owner that the activity is not allowed.

Residents can see this public service announcement here.