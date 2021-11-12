Bus carrying DSU football team involved in highway accident near Crystal Springs

Icy road conditions are to blame for an accident this morning along I-94 near Crystal Springs, involving an SUV and a bus carrying the Dickinson State University football team.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:30 a.m., a Nevada man, driving east, apparently lost control of his vehicle on an icy bridge. He entered the median of the highway and swerved back onto the road, where he was then hit by the bus.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the ditch.

The man and a female passenger in the SUV were both injured in the accident.

No one was injured on the bus, which was carrying 38 DSU players and coaches, along with the bus driver.

The team did make it to their practice in Fargo this afternoon and still plan on playing tomorrow against Waldorf.

The crash remains under investigation.