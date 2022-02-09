A fundraiser set to send students to school on Minot’s public transportation system for free not only met its goal, it exceeded it by over $5,000.

The Minot Area Community Foundation’s Power of the Purse launched the Bus Pass Challenge in December 2021 to help raise money to buy bus passes for students who may be struggling to get to school.

The foundation raised $10,333.25, but Power of the Purse said it would match funds up to $5,040 — bringing in a grand total of $15,373.25 that will be donated to Minot Public Schools.

“Our goal was to donate $10,080 so the school could purchase 360 monthly bus passes. We are

extremely excited about the results and want to thank everyone who contributed and made the

challenge a success,” Chelsea Kirkhammer, Power of the Purse president, said in a press release.

The challenge ran through the end of January.