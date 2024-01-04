MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Transportation to and from school is not provided by Minot Public Schools to everyone.

Students may need a little help getting there, and one organization and school have come up with a game plan.

The Power of the Purse has a challenge for you.

“So the Bus Pass Challenge our Power of the Purse group is doing, is to provide city bus passes to students that are in need of transportation to get to and from school,” said Staci Kenney, the finance and program director at Minot Area Community Foundation.

The Minot Area Community Foundation has two giving circles, and the Power of the Purse is their women’s giving circle.

“They give $1,000 a year to be pooled together to grant out a larger balance at the end of the year. They get together in the fall and review grant applications from local agencies and organizations. Their focus is on programs that support women and children,” said Kenney.

And, the Power of the Purse group thought this out.

“A monthly bus pass is $28 and the request that we received was for $14,000 to get through, to get the passes that are needed. The intent is to support the students at Jim Hill and then if we raise enough funds it would be distributed through Shannon, their Dean of Students, to other schools for other kids that are in need of transportation. It was kind of a total number we put together and then we threw it out for the challenge” said Kenney.

This is only their second year doing the challenge, and students have lots on their minds already, not being able to get to school just adds one more concern to their day.

“It is hard to focus on school work when you are worrying about those basic needs in terms of things like transportation. So if we can provide some relief from that by just letting them know here is your bus pass and you don’t have to worry about how you are going to get to school then that is a huge goal for us,” said Shannon Olstrom, the Dean of Students at Jim Hill Middle School.

The Bus Pass Challenge goes through the end of January and you can donate over on the Power of the Purse’s Facebook page.