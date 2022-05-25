MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, a group of women had an opportunity to explore the magic of Minot, outside of the Air Force base.

The Minot Air Force Base Northern Sentry had its first Discover Minot Excursion bus tour on Wednesday, which takes military personnel and their families on a tour of Minot.

The tour will happen quarterly and costs $10 per person, which covers lunch and includes a gift certificate, in addition to visiting a number of sites around the city.

The president of the Minot Downtown Business and Professional Association says it’s important for people on Minot Air Force Base to feel welcomed.



“It’s important to do things like this because you need to keep the connection between the base and the community,” said Rod Wilson. “The base changes over. They get new people all the time and it’s up to us to make sure that they are welcomed, they’re brought downtown, they meet people and kinda see what we have.”

Carri Walters is a military spouse and she says the tour was a great way to get to know Minot and find new things to do.



“I’ve been here for two years and we love it here,” said Walters. “And I’m excited to find even more things to love about it.”

Wilson says the bus seats up to 21 people and he hopes to have a full tour next time.