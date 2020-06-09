Bush Foundation providing funds for North Dakota artists

With art shows and festivals being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, many artists are missing out on some valuable revenue.

The Bush Foundation in Saint Paul, Minnesota provides grants and investments to great community ideas and the people who power them. They feel like the people who brighten our community and share their talents with us could use some financial assistance. So they provided the North Dakota Council on the Arts $55,000 to give to artists around the state.

“There are not a lot of granting organizations that can give to individuals. So they said we would like to give money to you, and in doing so, we will then help individuals particularly in North Dakota. And then they chose three other states as well as the Tribal Nations, to continue giving money to individuals,” said North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow.

Artists can receive up to $1,000 from this funding. The money can be used as replacement income from canceled events or go toward rent for studios and galleries.

“This will help make up some of that lost income. And I also pay rent to a gallery as a member and then because we haven’t been open I haven’t been able to recoup some of that so that’ll help with some fo the rent expenses for that. And then I had signed up to teach a few art painting classes and those were canceled,” said Minot artist Nancy Walter.

It doesn’t matter if you paint, make movies or create jewelry, all artists are welcome to apply starting this Friday and ending Monday, June 22nd. The funds will be passed out until the $55,000 is gone.

If you would like to apply click here.