Business Beat: 12 Stones Coffee now open in Bismarck

by: Lane Henkins

One woman’s dream over 20 years in the making finally came true this week with the opening of 12 Stones Coffee in south Bismarck.

Coincidentally, in the same building as New Life Church, 12 Stones Coffee gets its name from the Bible story of the Israelites placing 12 stones at the River Jordan after crossing into the Promised Land.

Along with the many coffee items on the menu, there are a number of non-coffee options such as fruit smoothies and frozen hot chocolate. 12 Stones also has a partnership with Brick Oven Bakery in Bismarck, providing plenty of baked goods.

“I didn’t even like coffee at the time. But I started out drinking mochas right, because I love chocolate. But I just developed this love for coffee and we had a roaster that really taught us too about coffee and about the quality of different coffee beans and different roasts and how to make a good cup of espresso and that just stuck with me and I fell in love with it. I fell in love with the process a really good cup of espresso, the process of brewing a really good cup of coffee,” said Owner Dina Maas.

Maas also mentioned that coffee and community go hand in hand and that she wanted to create a place for them to coincide.

12 Stones Coffee is located at 1320 Tacoma Ave in Bismarck. You can reach them at 701-450-1216 or on their Facebook page.

