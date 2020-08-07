Business Beat: 28 Tastes and Taps opens doors in Minot

In today’s Business Beat, a new spot for burgers and brews has opened. 28 Tastes and Taps opened its doors Monday in Minot.

It serves everything from mini donuts to chili dogs, and the restaurant is located in the old Fuddruckers building next to Sonic.

Management says although opening a new business during the pandemic was a challenge, it was well worth it.

“It’s been a process for a while obviously with everything going on, we were excited to get something open and something new in these, you know, in this time. And hopefully, we can bring some casual dining and some fun friendly atmosphere to Minot,” Assistant General Manager Dave Limke said.

28 Tastes and Taps is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

