Business Beat: 3E Pastry Café, Mediterranean style restaurant, now open in Williston

What started as a dream is now a family-owned pastry café in Williston.

On the corner of Main and First Ave., you will now find 3E Pastry Café.

The new pop-in café offers a homemade, Mediterranean-style menu, along with desserts.

The business started off in the family’s home as just a vision but is now offering a new taste to their community.

“This was my wife’s dream. She was selling this online and in Canada and here in the U.S. in Williston. So, I bought this building two years ago, and then I did the remodel to bring some different food to Williston people,” owner Sidik Erkal said.

The Café is open Monday through Friday.

