BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — Bottineau is home to the Four Season Playground, the Turtle Mountains, and a community that keeps on growing.

With all the expansion and tourism, comes the need for more businesses

If you take a walk down the main street in downtown Bottineau, it’s filled with new places to visit.

The community has not had an appliance store in town in five years, so two friends that own a repair business in town decided to put one right on Main Street.

Northern Lights Appliance and Supply carry fridges, washers and driers, dishwashers, and even apparel, like hoodies and hats, that you can customize.

The owners plan to keep the local business feel by going above and beyond.

“They also do delivery and installation. And they will take your old appliance, they don’t just drop it off at your door, they’ll bring it in the house, hook it up, make sure everything works, and then take the old one with them so you don’t have to worry about getting rid of it,” said Crystal Moore, the store manager at Northern Lights Appliance and Supply.

Across the street is the Botno Theater that’s been on Main Street since 1907.

The Klevens, a husband-and-wife duo, always dreamed of buying the theater and sprucing it up, so they did.

The newly renovated theater holds 100 people and offers candy, popcorn, a new movie every two weeks, and a place for people to feel at home again.

“We’ve had a great response. They’ve been coming in every week it gets better and better. Just all the compliments and the warm wishes, we couldn’t be happier with the response,” said Riley Kleven, the owner of Botno Theater.

And in the Twin Oak Shore, right on Lake Metigoshe, you’ll find two new businesses that share the beautiful view of the water.

The only coffee shop near the lake offers a full menu of different types of caffeine and food items that will fuel your busy day in the four seasons playground.

And in the shared space, is the Pink Tackle Box Boutique where you won’t find one thing like the other, from clothes to greeting cards, to pieces of antique furniture.

“It’s been really wonderful because it’s offered our community a place to gather during the winter and for friends to meet and they’ll grab a coffee and while they’re waiting for the coffee to be made, they’ll come shopping in the boutique,” said Trudy Marum, the owner of the Metigoshe Coffee House.

“People have been really receptive and they just really enjoy there’s a place to bring their family,” said Jodi Angell, the owner of the Pink Tackle Box Boutique.

Right now, the Metigoshe Coffee House and six other restaurants in town are competing in the Metigoshe Melt Showdown. Each restaurant concocts a special sandwich and residents get to vote for the best one. Winners will be chosen at the end of March.