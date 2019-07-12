Business Beat: A new hotel in Bismarck and a Maintenance and Repair company

In this weeks business beat, we are highlighting a new hotel in Bismarck and a maintenance and repair company.

Planet perfect painting maintenance and repair is a locally owned painting company that specializes in residential and commercial painting.

The company does everything from deck staining, exterior and interior painting, and pressure washing. It’s a family business that opened in 2014.

Owner Chris Knudson has 24 years in the industry and takes pride in his craft.

“I have started this since I was eight years old. My first job ever was painting a neighbors fence and that was the first allowance I have ever gotten. I fell in love with it and started painting cars and graduated from high school in auto body. I turned on to a bigger scale, now I paint two to three story houses,” said Knudson.

A few miles away is ‘Home2 Suites By Hilton’ in Bismarck.

It’s a hotel that is under the hilton brand that emphasizes on long term stays. The hotel features 98 suites, a pool, fitness center, a complimentary breakfast, outdoor grill for guests and it’s is pet-friendly.

They opened in June, and there are two locations in North Dakota.

“You are going to find the comforts of home when you are away from home. We really want you to feel like it’s a home away from home. All of our hotel rooms are suites and we emphasis on long term stays but you can stay one or two nights,” said Lori Yantzer, Director of sales.

If you have a new business you’d like to see in this segment, send us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com.

