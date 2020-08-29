Business Beat: Air-Cooled Performance opens shop in Minot

A new shop opens up for car enthusiasts everywhere.

Although it’s in Minot, people from all over will be stopping and shopping because this isn’t your average parts store.

Air-Cooled Performance is a speed shop, specializing in parts for air-cooled vehicles: like that Volkswagon bus, station wagon or Porsche.

One of the co-owners says he saw a need for the community.

“There’s four car clubs in the state that all have air-cooled Volkswagons and everybody has to send off to California to get their parts. There’s very few parts available out of here. There is some parts available here, but not very many. And I was constantly being asked to find parts for people,” said Rob Robinson, co-owner of Air-Cooled Performance.

Robinson wants to clarify that they do not specialize in air conditioning.

You can find Air-Cooled Performance at 7050 U.S. 2 East.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com.