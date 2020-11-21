Business Beat: Alexander man opens small engine repair shop

What started as a childhood dream is now a career for a man in Alexander who’s decided to open a repair shop.

It specializes in small engine fixes for equipment like weed-eaters and four-wheelers.

He says with years of schooling and watching his dad run his own mechanic shop, that’s what influenced him to finally get things started on his own.

“I’ve got quite a bit of support from the community and they’re all pretty excited that it’s happening, so once I get a building placed we’ll be going full board,” Owner Andrew Noel said.

He’s already taking appointments out of his home and plans to have his official shop up by Dec. 1.