Business Beat: Alexander man opens small engine repair shop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What started as a childhood dream is now a career for a man in Alexander who’s decided to open a repair shop.

It specializes in small engine fixes for equipment like weed-eaters and four-wheelers.

He says with years of schooling and watching his dad run his own mechanic shop, that’s what influenced him to finally get things started on his own.

“I’ve got quite a bit of support from the community and they’re all pretty excited that it’s happening, so once I get a building placed we’ll be going full board,” Owner Andrew Noel said.

He’s already taking appointments out of his home and plans to have his official shop up by Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Burgum on Mandate

Small Businesses

Green Bandana

Plea From Nurses

Lifeblood Award

12 Stones

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

COVID & HS Activities

School Food Pantry

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss