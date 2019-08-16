Business Beat: All 4 You Child Care

In this week’s business beat, we highlight “All 4 You Child Care.”

It’s a childcare service for kids ages 4-weeks to 12-years-old in Bismarck.

Parents can drop off their kids as early as 6:00 in the morning and pick them up as late as midnight every day.

The service offers preschool activities, kindergarten readiness, potty training and more.

The center is a family business that opened last year. The owners say the center is designed to reflect a home atmosphere in a childcare environment.

“We can take care of your kids so you can focus on what you need to do until you get home and take care of your kids — so, that’s an important thing for us,” says All 4 You Child Care Director Kimberly Smalla. “Because of all the scheduling and changing, I have the greatest employees that are available to me whenever I need them — they are hard workers and loving people.”

For more information, head over to their facebook page at www.facebook.com/all4youchildcare.

