Business Beat: Aloha Tan, Just Golf, Happy Rock Farm in Dickinson

Aloha Tan provides a short vacation away from home. The salon offers Red Light Therapy, spray tans, skincare services and women’s clothing in Dickinson. It’s a family operated business that opened in 2015.

“In North Dakota, we have a lack of sunshine, so it’s nice to have a place where you can come and warm up and get vitamin d boost, add a little color to your skin as well. We always say tan fat is better than pale fat,” said Ashley Baseflug, Owner at Aloha Tan.

Just Golf is a family fun center where you can golf year-round using a state of the art golf simulator in Dickinson. You hit a real golf ball into a screen and it imitates the sport. Just Golf is a family business that opened in 2019. The center can be used for parties and events during the winter.

“When it’s time to golf after the long winter months everyone is rusty and they got to get back into the swing of things. They can come here and keep there swing going and we serve beer and stuff like that. It’s a great place to just hang out,” said Christian Olson, Business Operator at Just Golf.

The Hard Rock Farm is a clothing store that sells hats, mittens and gloves made out of Alpaca fiber in Gladstone. The owners raise alpacas and once a year, get their hair cut which is processed into winter gear. Happy Rock Farm opened in 2019 and they have 21 alpacas in their stable.

“Their fiber is outstanding. It’s softer than wool and it is naturally odor-resistant, fire-resistant, and water repellent. So, those are just some great qualities to have and it is kind of a unique business,” said Amanda Shriver, Owner of Happy Rock Farm.

