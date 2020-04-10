Business Beat: Amici Pizza Company still plans to open

In today’s Business Beat, a pizza joint not even in the oven yet, but it’s still baking so to speak. We found this one nestled in the Capitol City and as you can see they’re still under construction.

A few years ago, Todd Surdez and his friends wanted to bring something new to the area and utilize the local products our state has to offer and created Amici Pizza Company.

The opening date was supposed to happen in January, but under the circumstances, it had to be pushed back. Surdez says they are making the best out of the situation.

“This will give us a little extra for us to work with our menu items and make sure they are of the quality we want before we start serving,” said co-owner of Amici Pizza, Surdez.

All their food is going to be made in house and said they plan on utilizing the freshest North Dakota products as much as they can.

Surdez said, “We are going to be utilizing a scratch made artisan crust in our main pizza and hopefully developing other styles of pizza later on down the road.”

If the COVID-19 situation gets worse, they still plan to offer pick up and delivery sometime in May.

They will offer pizzas with a unique crust, pasta, salad and more.

