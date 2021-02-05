Business Beat: Andrew’s Small Engine Repair in Alexander

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Alexander man has opened a new repair shop.

It specializes in small engine fixes for equipment like weed eaters and four-wheelers.

He says with years of schooling, watching his dad run his own mechanic shop and wanting to fulfill a need in the community is what got him really going.

“Being in the oil field I saw there was a need and let go of the oil field, and yeah. People just started calling and saying, ‘Can you fix this? Can you fix that?’ and I was like, ‘Well, might as well start a business,'” Owner Andrew Noel said.

Noel held his grand opening on Feb. 1, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shop is located at 14153 26th Street NW, in Alexander.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Mike Zimmer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Prison Population

Vintage Rental

98 Too Many

Cancer Funds

Overhaul Salon

Dead Batteries

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Equal Rights

Health Officer Elected

Snack Money

Friday, February 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Wrestling

SYSK: Carlynn and Mariah

Sen. Cramer on Schools

Unusual Covid Symptoms

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News