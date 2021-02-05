Business Beat: Andrew’s Small Engine Repair in Alexander

An Alexander man has opened a new repair shop.

It specializes in small engine fixes for equipment like weed eaters and four-wheelers.

He says with years of schooling, watching his dad run his own mechanic shop and wanting to fulfill a need in the community is what got him really going.

“Being in the oil field I saw there was a need and let go of the oil field, and yeah. People just started calling and saying, ‘Can you fix this? Can you fix that?’ and I was like, ‘Well, might as well start a business,'” Owner Andrew Noel said.

Noel held his grand opening on Feb. 1, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shop is located at 14153 26th Street NW, in Alexander.