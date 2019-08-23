Business Beat: Arioso Music Academy, Reclaim Health, Bis-Man Krav Maga

In this week’s “Business Beat,” we highlight a music academy, a wellness center, and a martial arts studio.

Arioso Music Academy is a studio that offers voice, piano, violin, cello and guitar lessons for all ages. Along with the lessons you can also purchase instruments. This is a family business that opened its first shop in Grand Forks. The owners have now opened up a second location at 2000 North 12th Street in Bismarck. The owners say this new studio is a way to inspire future musicians. Arioso classes begin on September 9th.

“There are plenty of musicians here that teach out of their home and we would just like to provide a more central place for families to come and take all of their children to one spot and get all of their lessons done and supplies,” said Director and Co-Owner Michelle Riveland.

For more information contact Arioso Music Academy at 701-751-1965

A few miles away is Reclaim Health in Lincoln. It’s a wellness clinic that offers chiropractic services, physical therapy, and Body by Zerona, a permanent fat loss laser. The center at 2730 Paintball Way opened in August when a chiropractor and physical therapist decided to go into business together. They treat patients ranging from new-borns to 93-year- olds.

“There is always a need for this, especially since more and more kids are becoming more active way quicker in life. There is no longer seasons of sports, they are year-round,” said chiropractor Coty Sicble.

For more information contact Reclaim Health at 701-955-2102

In Mandan, there is the Bis-Man Krav Maga self-defense program, located at 301 1st Street SE. Krav Maga is an Israeli martial arts style that is used in that nation’s military. Owner Tyler Bay is teaching people of all ages to learn and develop respect, self-discipline, fun fitness, and coordination. Bay has a total of eight years in the martial arts industry.

“Increasingly, it has gotten more dangerous around here, that is why I feel it is important for people of any size or shape to be able to come in and defend themselves and their families,” said Bay.

For more information on Bis-Man Krav Maga contact Tyler Bay at 701-202-4427

If you have a new business you’d like to see in this segment, send us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com