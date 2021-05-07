Business Beat: Arnie’s Powersports and Bicycles in Williston

One man’s love for powersports has influenced him to buy his own business.

Since December, Austin Ellingson has owned and operated Arnie’s Powersports in Williston.

The shop sells and repairs all things powersports, like dirt bikes and motorcycles.

He even sells and repairs bicycles too.

Ellingson says his love came just a few years ago as just a hobby.

“On my days off in the oil field, I was just buying and selling used machines, fixing them up and selling them on BisMan and Facebook, and then that just kind of ignited my passion to do it full time,” Austin Ellingson said.

He says soon they plan to have electric scooters placed around Williston for people to rent and ride.

Arnie’s Powersports is located at 503 7th Street.