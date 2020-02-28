Business Beat: Aspire Credit Union

In Friday’s Business Beat, a local credit union is switching names.

Aspire Credit Union in Minot was formally known as Prairie Federal Credit Union. The credit union has been around for over 80 years. They offer checking and saving accounts, loans and tools to be financially stable.

The president of the credit union said they are all about keeping their customers satisfied.

“We were looking for something to say a little bit about who we are. Our goal is to aspire people to get their dreams. Whether it be a new home, a new car, aspire to help more in the community. Whatever it is,” said President Mindee Kohlman.

Aspire Credit Union is located on 1430 South Broadway.