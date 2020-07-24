Business Beat: Badlands Brew Coffeehouse in Minot updates indoor lounge

In today’s Business Beat, a coffee shop used time they were closed during COVID-19 to give their lounge area a facelift.

Badlands Brew Coffeehouse, which used to be Classic Rock Coffee, recently remodeled their entire indoor seating area.

Customers are encouraged to sit inside, as staff are doing frequent cleaning of surfaces like couches and tables.

The owner says the renovation took several months and helps provide people with a quiet place to escape to during the pandemic.

“We have a lot of college students coming in with their laptops staying five, six hours and we love it they’re welcome anytime for as long as they want, and we hope they continue to come,” Badlands Brew Coffeehouse co-owner Edward Huelle said.

Badlands Brew Coffeehouse is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 to 4 Saturday and Sunday.

