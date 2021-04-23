Business Beat: Bakken Trail & Motocross Association finds permanent home

A long-standing Watford City motocross organization now has a permanent home.

Bakken Trail & Motocross Association was first established back in 2018 to give people in and around the community a chance to race and learn all things related to motocross sports.

While competitions were able to be held, the locations where the tracks were built were destroyed soon after.

Now, the organization has its own permanent race track just a few miles west of Williston, where all forms of motocross racing can be held year-round.

“Watford City did awesome, the fair board there helped us out with races that way and gave the space and time, very grateful for that. Now we do have a home here,” Bakken Trail & Motorcross Association Founder Ryan Pederson said.

Pederson says the association is always open to new members of any age.