Business Beat: Benchmark Mortgage in Minot now in a permanent location

In this week’s Business Beat, a mortgage lender in Minot has moved locations.

Benchmark Mortgage is now located at 2080 36th Ave SW Suite 205.

The mortgage loan officers offer home loans.

The branch manager tells us it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s a great feeling. We actually have windows to look out now that we haven’t had for quite a while. It’s an up-and-coming area on this southwest part of town. So, it’s been really good,” said Steve Fennewald, branch manager at Benchmark Mortgage.

Benchmark Mortgage is having its grand opening August 20.

