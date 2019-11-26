Business Beat: Benchmark Mortgage now open in Minot

Looking to buy, refinance or sell your home? Benchmark Mortgage in Minot can help.

It opened earlier this month. There are locations in nearly every state and this is the first one in Minot.

The branch manager said they offer different loans, it just depends on what the client’s needs are.

“Mortgage lending is kind of stressful. When you’re buying a house, or if you’re refinancing to try and relieve some debt or what you’re looking to do with those funds and the experience you get from that and who you’re working with is super important. Someone that’s going to take care of you every step of the way and communicate really well throughout that process is important,” said Sarah Burckhard, branch manager.

They are temporarily located at 325 28th Avenue SW Suite A and are planning to move to a permanent location in the future.

