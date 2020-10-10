Coronavirus
Business Beat: Bird Dog Brewing in Bismarck closing at the end of the month due to the pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Business Beat, one brewery will be shutting its doors at the end of the month.

Bird Dog Brewing, in Bismarck, announced it will be shutting taps off come Oct. 30.

The brewery is one of many businesses to close its doors due to the ongoing pandemic.

The owner says the executive order in March is what put them over the edge.

“We were doing pretty well and then COVID hit, and pretty much went to curbside only for a little while which drastically affected sales. And then with bars closed, then distribution was nil,” said Dennis Kwandt, owner of Bird Dog Brewing.

Kwandt says supporting local businesses is vital during this time in order to survive the pandemic.

