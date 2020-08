If you’ve ventured out of your house in the past couple of weeks, it’s been hard to miss the Costco tents set up all around Bismarck-Mandan.

And that’s because the Capital City is finally getting their own.

A Costco official says construction on the store is right where they want it to be and it’s nearly finished.

The 151,000 square foot warehouse is set to open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Previously, the closest stores were in Fargo or Sioux Falls, South Dakota.