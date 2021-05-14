Business Beat: Body Burn now open in Minot

A new fitness center is now open in Minot.

Body Burn is a 50-minute workout using a Lagree fitness machine for high-intensity, low-impact workouts.

There are different class options from full body to targeted muscle groups.

Co-owner Melissa Larsen says she wanted to offer a workout that accommodates people of all fitness levels.

“It’s been a lot of fun. People have really enjoyed the workout. It’s more user-friendly, there’s not a lot of impact to the joints — especially the wrists and the shoulders. I think they’ve really liked the atmosphere in here: loud music, lights are low. We just have white lights above the mirrors and that’s it,” Larsen said.

This weekend, Body Burn is offering free classes for those wanting to try it out.

It’s located at 515 20th Ave. SE.