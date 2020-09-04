Business Beat: Bones BBQ in Minot adds outdoor patio to encourage dining while distancing

In this week’s Business Beat, a local barbecue restaurant has created more opportunities for social distancing while dining out.

Bones Barbecue Smokehouse and Grill in Minot recently opened their outdoor patio area so customers can enjoy some tasty food and the last days of summer.

The owner said the construction of the area took 10 days, and he decided to fastrack the addition during the pandemic so once customers could return to tables they could do so safely.

“More people have come because of it and that was my purpose to do it is give people more space during this pandemic and so I put it together pretty much right after they told us we could open but I was working on it before that,” owner Jerome Lundeen said.

Bones Barbecue is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

