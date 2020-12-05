Business Beat: Borderline Performance and Repair in Williston

A new mechanic shop comes to the City of Williston.

Borderline Performance and Repair offers normal auto repair services on most vehicles, but it also specializes in engine building, turbocharging and in-house Mustang chassis dyno for measuring horsepower.

One of the owners says the garage is filled with mechanics who just love what they do.

“Everybody here has had a passion for cars since they were a little kid. We’re doing anything from Subarus to semis and everything in between, performance engines, and everybody here has the full passion behind that,” Landon Eskew said.

Eskew says they have a ton of events for the community lined up in the future.

