Business Beat: Bowls To-Go brings Asian fusion cuisine to BisMan

One new Mandan business is bringing Asian fusion cuisine to your door.

Bowls To-Go is a delivery-only food service that specializes in teriyaki bowls.

Co-owner Michelle Kauffman used to live in Washington state for years and says you could find them about everywhere there.

She says the limited menu allows for easy, accessible option to chose from.

“It’s all one size. It couldn’t be easier. We have an appetizer to go along with it. So we have some shelled edamame, potstickers and eggrolls. So it’s really intended to be a super quick, easy simple decision. Kids love it. Adults love it. It’s great for a business lunch. It’s also great for family dinner,” explained Kauffman.

The new business is now delivering throughout the Bismarck-Mandan area.