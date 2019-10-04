Business Beat: CBD Shop in Dakota Square Mall

Local News

A new CBD Shop has opened in Minot to serve safe and healthy products.

Terry’s Health Products has opened a new CBD Shop at Dakota Square Mall in Minot. CBD is an oil released from Cannabis and HEMP Plants used to create a broad variety of health and wellness benefits. Such as an anti-inflammatory as well as a stress and anxiety reliever. The CBD Kiosk’s ultimate purpose is to serve healthy and safe products that CBD users can use in the community from a trusted source.

Lonna Brooks, Owner of Terry’s Health Products, said “We wanted to bring really the best of the best products, easily reachable, not having to order it online, not having to necessarily to go through like a multi-level marketing company that makes you sign up for automatic shipments. We just wanted to bring really good high quality products to people so that they could have access to it”

Terry’s Health products has a location in Bismarck as well.

