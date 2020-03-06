Business Beat: Circle Sanitation

A family-owned business has now changed addresses to better serve its customers.

Circle Sanitation is based in Minot and has been serving parts of the Peace Garden state since 1980. It provides waste hauling services to more than 52 communities and a number of rural residents.

One owner said the growth of their business over the years forced them to move into a bigger space, which helps not only them but you.

“The other big thing is we are closer to town. Before we were about two miles off of the bypass on County Road 10. And now we are right in city limits so, as far as customers coming to pay, they don’t always have to send their check in or find us out in the country,” said Trina Holter, co-owner of Circle Sanitation.

The new location is located at 4700 46th AVE NW in Minot.

